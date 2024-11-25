Demand for nuclear bunkers surge in Spain amid fears Putin will use catastrophic weapons in Europe

THE DEMAND for nuclear bunkers has surged in Spain amid fears Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could escalate.

After Russia launched a hypersonic missile last Wednesday, European citizens have begun to fear World War Three could be on the horizon.

Found in El Capricho park, this bunker can be visited by the public.

Photo: Ayuntamiento de Madrid

Tensions between Russia and NATO are rising and Putin has threatened to hit a US base in Poland with ‘advanced weaponry.’

Meanwhile, Finland, Switzerland and Norway are giving out ‘war manuals’ to citizens, begging the question- do we need to be ready for war?

Spain has recently announced they are preparing their first war risk manual, just in case the conflict reaches the Iberian peninsula.

If you are scared, there are plenty of nuclear and anti-atomic bunkers in Spain.

In Madrid, Spain’s version of Number 10, the Palacio de La Moncloa, has a three story refuge designed to withstand nuclear and chemical attacks.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez outside La Moncloa

Photo: Cordon Press

It measures 7,500 square metres has reportedly has a web of secret doors, huge fridges and even a cemetery.

Meanwhile the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase in Madrid can host up to 600 people over 10,000 metre squared.

The entrance to Torrejon de Ardoz bunker.

Photo: defsec consulting

In nearby Toledo lies one of Spain’s biggest private nuclear bunkers under the 3-star Hotel Ebora, Talavera de la Reina.

With just a 3.6 star rating, let’s hope their bunker is better than their suites.

Most of the shelters in Spain were built during the Civil War to protect civilians from incoming threats.

One example is Madrid’s El Capricho bunker, found in one of the city’s prettiest parks and measuring 2,000 metres squared.

Though El Capricho can protect against a nuclear explosion, most of the public bunkers in Spain are not true anti-atomic shelters.

They include: