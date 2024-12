THIS bank holiday will be ‘sunny and mild’ in Spain’s Andalucia this weekend.

Andalucia will have good weather this weekend with temperatures of around 18 degrees.

Although there will be some clouds and rain early in the week especially above Huelva and Sevilla, these will clear by the weekend.

Wednesday will bring showers over Jaen, Almeria and Granada, with temperatures slightly above average.

In Malaga, temperatures are up to 20 degrees next Saturday, with minimums of seven degrees on Sunday.