Black Friday shopper in Spain orders a €659 phone online but is sent cat food instead

A SPANISH shopper has received a can of cat food instead of a €659 phone he ordered on Black Friday.

Some people wait all year to get great deals on gadgets as part of Black Friday.

So when Alvaro, a young man from Valencia, saw a reduced Google Pixel 8 Pro he jumped at the chance to get it.

However, when the package arrived four days later he was shocked to find not the high tech phone he had ordered but a can of cat food.

“When I opened the package I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I rang up customer service immediately because I thought it might be a prank,” he said.

Over two weeks later, he still has no resolution, saying: “I called them and they said Seur would come to collect and process it.”

He ordered the phone on November 15 and five days later, it was back in the shipping company’s offices.

According to Alvaro, he was told he would have to wait at least 14 days for the return to be processed and for the real phone to arrive.

The final date they have to act is December 21.

He said: “They told me to call if I didn’t hear anything by that date but in reality I have called and called dozens of times to no avail.”

Before being reported by ABC, the story went viral on X, where it received over 14.4 million views.

Alvaro says he has heard from many people who have been through the same ordeal.

“People have sent me photos of the same can of cat food and some have received batteries instead,” he warned.

“I’ve been desperately looking for a solution for days. I hope that if I say something at least it will stop it from happening to someone else.”