1 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
1 Feb, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Flat for sale in Malaga city with garage – € 545,000

by
4 bedroom Flat for sale in Malaga city with garage - € 545

If you are looking for a property that offers comfort, space, and tranquility in a prime location, this is your opportunity! The home features an entrance hall, a fully equipped kitchen with a laundry room, three bedrooms, and a fourth room that can serve as a dining room, living room, or similar, two full bathrooms, and a guest toilet. The most remarkable aspect is the unobstructed views from its glazed terrace. The property is in perfect condition, with parquet floors, centralized air conditioning, built-in wardrobes in all rooms, and an electric water heater with a capacity of up to 100… See full property details

Flat

Málaga, Málaga

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 545,000

4 bedroom Flat for sale in Malaga city with garage - € 545,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Gibraltar business titan Abe Massías dies aged 88, leaving legacy of landmark developments and philanthropy

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spanien hat nach Rumänien die höchste Schulabbrecherquote in der EU

Von Alex Trelinski Spanien gehört weiterhin zu den Ländern mit der

Spanien-Besuch 2025? Diese neun großen Veränderungen sollten Sie kennen

Mit Blick auf ein weiteres Rekordjahr im Tourismus stehen in