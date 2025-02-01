4 bedroom Flat for sale in Malaga city with garage – € 545,000

If you are looking for a property that offers comfort, space, and tranquility in a prime location, this is your opportunity! The home features an entrance hall, a fully equipped kitchen with a laundry room, three bedrooms, and a fourth room that can serve as a dining room, living room, or similar, two full bathrooms, and a guest toilet. The most remarkable aspect is the unobstructed views from its glazed terrace. The property is in perfect condition, with parquet floors, centralized air conditioning, built-in wardrobes in all rooms, and an electric water heater with a capacity of up to 100… See full property details

Flat

Málaga, Málaga

4 beds 2 baths

€ 545,000