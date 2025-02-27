27 Feb, 2025
27 Feb, 2025 @ 15:28
BREAKING: Weather alert for Costa del Sol is upgraded to ORANGE as DANA rolls into Spain

THE Costa del Sol has been placed on an orange alert for severe rainfall by state weather agency Aemet.

The warning is in place on Friday between the hours of 9am and 11.59pm, promising a full day of showers in areas including Marbella, Estepona and Malaga city.

A yellow warning for strong thunderstorms is also in place during the same period.

According to Aemet, up to 30mm of rainfall could fall in the space of an hour.

Meanwhile, the coasts of Cadiz and Huelva remain on a yellow alert for heavy rainfall tomorrow.

The wet weather will be caused by a so-called DANA weather system, which is forecast to pass over the south of the peninsula from tonight.

According to Aemet Malaga chief Jesus Riesco, the rainfall will not arrive until Friday.

He said: “On Friday they could be locally intense in the western part of the province of Malaga,” warning of showers continuing into next week.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, since there is still uncertainty, especially when it comes to this type of isolated cold weather pattern,” he added.

