21 Mar, 2025
21 Mar, 2025 @ 12:10
King of Spain sparks fury among animal activists after attending ‘charity’ bullfight

THE KING of Spain has sparked fury amongst animal activists as he attended a ‘charity’ bullfight for DANA victims.

Animal rights party PACMA has spoken out after King Felipe attended a ‘charity’ bullfight in aid of those affected by DANA storms. 

The King was met with a standing ovation at the fight, held yesterday to mark the end of the region’s Fallas celebrations.

Over 3,500 tickets were gifted to victims of the disaster, with a one minute silence held to remember those who passed away. 

However, PACMA has objected to the King’s attendance on social media, posting a video of him attending the event with the caption: “If you live off my taxes, respect my decisions.”

The Spanish Royal Family costs taxpayers €8.4 million a year, with the video urging them to be an ‘example to the people’.

“Stop supporting traditions that are cruel to animals like bullfighting,” the video continued.

“You shouldn’t back a spectacle of blood and suffering that most Spaniards are against.”

The footage also used data showing some 77% of Spaniards object to bullfighting, according to the BBVA Foundation. 

In the caption, PACMA continued: “Public institutions should remove themselves from animal torture NOW.”

