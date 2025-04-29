Spain’s most expensive villa is in Marbella: British millionaire is offering ‘luxury fortress with wellness resort attached’ for just €70m

A BRITISH entrepreneur has been revealed as the owner behind Spain’s most expensive home currently on the market – a spectacular Marbella mansion priced at an eye-watering €70 million.

Set within the prestigious gated community of Sierra Blanca, Villa Bellagio is being sold by Joe Ricotta.

The British businessman is best known for founding one of the UK’s leading refrigerated logistics companies, PCL Transport 24/7 Ltd, before selling it in 2015 for a reported £45 million (€52.5 million).

Since exiting the logistics world, Ricotta has turned his attention to luxury property development across the UK, Spain, and Italy – with this Marbella jewel his most extraordinary venture yet.

Villa Bellagio is far from an ordinary mansion.

The mansion is situated underneath La Concha mountain. (credit: jamesedition)

The villa offers views of the African coastline and Gibraltar. (credit: jamesedition)

(credit: jamesedition)

The estate spans over 5,600 square metres of built area on a vast 14,000 square metre private plot – the largest in Sierra Blanca.

Designed by renowned architect Jesus del Valle, the property even caught royal attention, winning the ‘Premios Macael’ for Best Design in 2022, an award presented by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain.

From its soaring grand salon leading onto sweeping terraces with panoramic views of the Mediterranean, to the 22-metre infinity pool melting into the horizon, every inch of Villa Bellagio has been crafted for those accustomed to the highest standards.

The formal dining hall comfortably seats 14 guests, complemented by a professional-grade kitchen and an alfresco barbecue area.

In total, the mansion boasts 13 luxurious bedroom suites, including eight 50 m2 suites on the upper floors, all dripping in opulence and space.

Villa Bellagio’s palatial entrance. (credit: jamesedition)

An image of the kitchen. (credit: jamesedition)

The property’s two-lane bowling alley. (credit: jamesedition)

However, it is the lower level that truly sets Villa Bellagio apart.

Described as resembling a private wellness resort, it features a fully equipped spa, heated indoor swimming pool, Turkish hammam, Finnish sauna, massage rooms, and even a professional hair and beauty salon.

Fitness enthusiasts will find a state-of-the-art gym, while entertainment seekers can enjoy a double bowling alley, billiards lounge, stylish bar, and a private cinema that seats 22.

For automotive fanatics, Villa Bellagio offers a showroom garage capable of displaying 12 vehicles – with an underground facility providing parking for an additional 30 cars.

Ricotta, who keeps a relatively low profile in Spain, is better known in the UK for his entrepreneurial ventures and celebrity connections.

Owners can unwind in their personal 22-seater cinema. (credit: jamesedition)

Ricotta has been pictured wining and dining with celebrities such as Robert De Niro. (credit: X)

As CEO of Marbella.co.uk and a sponsor of boxing champion Tyson Fury, his social media presence shows him mingling with the likes of Robert De Niro, John Travolta, Michael McIntyre, Boris Johnson, and Fury himself.

Now, Ricotta is seeking a new owner willing to part with €70 million for a taste of Marbella’s highest-end lifestyle.