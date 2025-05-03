3 May, 2025
3 May, 2025 @ 14:00
Spanish tourist hotspots brace for ‘unprecedented mobilisation’ from protestors this summer

Big increases in tourist and cruise taxes announced to stop 'saturation' of top holiday area in Spain
MALLORCA TOURISM PROTEST

ANTI-tourism protestors are warning tourists of ‘unprecedented mobilisation’ planned this summer in major Spanish tourist destinations. 

The Southern European Network Against Touristification (SET) has confirmed plans for coordinated protests in the Canary Islands, Mallorca and Barcelona.

They will take to the streets on June 15 though Barcelona protestor Daniel Pardo, claims there is no ‘one set strategy’ for the event. 

While some demonstrators like Elena Boschi expressed a want to instill ‘fear’ in tourists, saying ‘without fear, there is no change’, others have claimed the groups are ‘not against tourists’. 

An anonymous member reportedly said: “We are not against tourists, but what we don’t welcome is a way of being in our cities and regions that turns it into a place that is no longer nice to live in for us.”

According to Chronicle Live, some British tourists are sympathetic to the situation, saying they ‘agree with them to a certain extent’ after seeing holiday makers buy up homes in Cornwall and Wales. 

Another suggested the solution is to stop ‘greedy developers’ buying up residential properties’ as well as ‘stag and hen parties’. 

“There is no need to target all tourists, that’s just bullying and aggression encouraged by the Tik Tok mob,” they concluded.

For some, the anti-tourism sentiment is even pushing them away from visiting their favourite holiday spots, with one disappointed tourist saying: “Spent a fortune in Tenerife over the years. Not anymore.”

Yzabelle Bostyn

