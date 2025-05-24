3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Marbella – € 625,000

Located in a quaint narrow street, decorated with beautiful flowerpots, in the centre of Marbella, just over two hundred metres to the Plaza de los Naranjos to the West and the beach to the South, this property is in the perfect place for those who want to experience the lifestyle of Marbella right in the middle of it all. Everything is within walking distance, but if you want to explore farther along, there are good public transport connections, and bicycle and car rentals nearby, to meet everybody’s needs. The property has been recently refurbished keeping its Andalusian tradition but… See full property details

Terraced Villa

Marbella, Málaga

3 beds 2 baths

€ 625,000