2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Isla Canela with pool – € 259,900

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Isla Canela with pool - € 259

Why Choose Isla Canela? Discover a seaside paradise that offers everything you need for unforgettable holidays or an exceptional coastal lifestyle: Dreamy Beaches: 7 km of fine golden sand, perfect for relaxing, strolling, or enjoying outdoor activities. Blue Flag Certification: Clean, safe beaches with top-notch services. Activities for Everyone: From water sports like kitesurfing and paddleboarding to cycling and family-friendly activities, there’s something for all ages. Unique Natural Environment: A stunning blend of beaches and marshlands along the Costa de la Luz, ideal for connecting… See full property details

Apartment

Isla Canela, Huelva

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 259,900

