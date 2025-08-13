3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Alhaurin Golf with pool garage – € 359,000

Fantastic corner duplex penthouse apartment for sale in Pueblo Andaluz with amazing views of Alhaurín Golf and surrounding mountains. You can access the apartment via stairs or a lift from the portal entrance or via the parking area, where you have a covered parking space and large storage room. You have a choice of 2 swimming pools and well maintained gardens. The urbanisation is located near the bottom entrance where you will find the golf hotel and restaurant, 2 other restaurants and the bp station where there is a convenience store and cafetería. Entering the penthouse into the hallway… See full property details

Apartment

Alhaurín Golf, Málaga

3 beds 2 baths

€ 359,000

