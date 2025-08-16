3 bedroom Flat for sale in Salou with pool garage – € 282,000

Flat in tourist area of Salou 113 sqm distributed in entrance hall, 3 double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 2 full bathrooms with shower (one en suite), separate kitchen with access to the side terrace and living room with access to the large terrace with clear views of the community and excellent orientation with sun all day. Hot/cold split air conditioning in most rooms. The property is furnished, equipped and in good condition. 3rd floor with lift. It has a large, well-equipped communal area with gardens, swimming pool, sun lounger area, two paddle tennis courts, two tennis courts and a… See full property details

Flat

Salou, Tarragona

3 beds 2 baths

€ 282,000

