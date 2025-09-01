BREAKING: New fire breaks out on the fringes of Malaga city near Repsol petrol station

A WILDFIRE has erupted this afternoon on the outskirts of Málaga in the Monte Coronado area, just weeks after flames swept through almost the exact same spot.

INFOCA confirmed the blaze is active, with two specialist wildfire brigades, an operations officer, a group of forest firefighters and an environmental agent deployed to the scene.

They are supported by a fire engine, a Super Puma helicopter and two water-bombing planes.

Local residents have raised concerns about the proximity of a nearby Repsol petrol station and are urging precautionary evacuations.





??Se incorporan dos aviones de carga en tierra a los trabajos de extinción. https://t.co/FKrrai8y6v pic.twitter.com/FgTHi7OFxS September 1, 2025

The blaze comes as another wildfire has been reported in the Rocas Blancas zone above the golf course in Benalmádena, where helicopters and ground teams remain in action.

Last month’s Monte Coronado fire was brought under control within a few hours, but today’s flare-up has again filled the skies over Málaga with smoke.

The Spanish weather agency AEMET has warned of extreme fire risk across the Costa del Sol this week, with high temperatures and strong winds creating dangerous conditions for new outbreaks.

