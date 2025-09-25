2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Guardamar del Segura – € 197,000

This stunning penthouse is located in the heart of Guardamar del Segura, just 150 meters from the central beach. Its prime location offers convenient access to all amenities within walking distance, making it ideal for both permanent living and holiday getaways. The property features a thoughtfully designed layout with two bedrooms, one bathroom, a separate kitchen, and a spacious living room with a dining area. With a constructed area of 53 m² and an additional 40 m² private terrace, there is ample space to enjoy indoor and outdoor living. The terrace also includes a private storage area,… See full property details

Penthouse

Guardamar del Segura, Alicante

2 beds 1 baths

€ 197,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.