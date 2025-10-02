A SPANISH woman from Lepe (Huelva) has been left fighting for her life after being mauled by two dogs in the UK – suffering head injuries so severe she needed 196 stitches.

The 36-year-old, Marisa Maestre, was with her three-year-old son in Fairfield Park, Bath, when the dogs attacked. The youngster suffered less serious injuries, but his mother jumped in to protect him – and was viciously bitten herself.

Emergency crews airlifted Marisa to hospital in critical condition. Surgeons had to reconstruct her head and ears, and she spent a week in intensive care. She is now recovering on a ward, still bearing the 196 stitches that testify to the ferocity of the attack.

Police have arrested the dogs’ 50-year-old owner on suspicion of being in charge of dangerously out-of-control dogs, reportedly Cane Corsos.

Bath police are treating the incident as a serious crime and have been going door-to-door in the area, appealing for witnesses to come forward.

