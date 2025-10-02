2 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 Oct, 2025 @ 10:15
1 min read

Spanish woman left fighting for life after savage dog attack in UK park

by

A SPANISH woman from Lepe (Huelva) has been left fighting for her life after being mauled by two dogs in the UK – suffering head injuries so severe she needed 196 stitches.

The 36-year-old, Marisa Maestre, was with her three-year-old son in Fairfield Park, Bath, when the dogs attacked. The youngster suffered less serious injuries, but his mother jumped in to protect him – and was viciously bitten herself.

Emergency crews airlifted Marisa to hospital in critical condition. Surgeons had to reconstruct her head and ears, and she spent a week in intensive care. She is now recovering on a ward, still bearing the 196 stitches that testify to the ferocity of the attack.

Police have arrested the dogs’ 50-year-old owner on suspicion of being in charge of dangerously out-of-control dogs, reportedly Cane Corsos.

Bath police are treating the incident as a serious crime and have been going door-to-door in the area, appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Last of a dying breed – Spanish youngsters hate bullfighting but Morante de la Puebla is a great matador

Latest from National News

Go toTop