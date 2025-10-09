4 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Sant Pere de Ribes with pool garage – € 550,000

This magnificent detached three-sided house with a private pool is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Mas d’en Serra development in Sant Pere de Ribes. The property is situated in one of the best spots in the neighborhood and is distributed over two comfortable floors: Ground floor: Spacious and bright living-dining room with fireplace and direct access to a large terrace with chill-out area, barbecue, and private pool. Fully equipped independent kitchen, a double bedroom ideal as an office or guest room, and a guest toilet. It also has private parking. First floor:… See full property details

Semi-detached Villa

Sant Pere de Ribes, Barcelona

4 beds 2 baths

€ 550,000

