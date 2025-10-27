27 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Oct, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Altea with pool – € 800,000

by
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Altea with pool - € 800

Charming Mediterranean villa for sale in Altea Discover your dream home in this stunning Mediterranean villa, nestled on a sprawling 1,200 m² plot with beautiful views to the mountains. With approximately 207 m² of built area, this charming property features a bright 60 m² living and dining room, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy the comfort of four spacious bedrooms, including a luxurious 16 m² master suite, and three modern bathrooms, all conveniently located on one floor. The fully equipped kitchen includes a laundry area. Step outside to find a magnificent 60 m²… See full property details

Villa

Altea, Alicante

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 800,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Altea with pool - € 800,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

50,000 protest in Valencia- demanding Carlos Mazon's resignation over October 29 floods- as dramatic poll shows 75% of residents want him to quit
Previous Story

50,000 protest in Valencia- demanding Carlos Mazon’s resignation over October 29 floods- as dramatic poll shows 75% of residents want him to quit

50,000 protest in Valencia- demanding Carlos Mazon's resignation over October 29 floods- as dramatic poll shows 75% of residents want him to quit
Previous Story

50,000 protest in Valencia- demanding Carlos Mazon’s resignation over October 29 floods- as dramatic poll shows 75% of residents want him to quit

Latest from Featured Property

Related Articles

Go toTop