4 bedroom Villa for sale in Altea with pool – € 800,000

Charming Mediterranean villa for sale in Altea Discover your dream home in this stunning Mediterranean villa, nestled on a sprawling 1,200 m² plot with beautiful views to the mountains. With approximately 207 m² of built area, this charming property features a bright 60 m² living and dining room, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy the comfort of four spacious bedrooms, including a luxurious 16 m² master suite, and three modern bathrooms, all conveniently located on one floor. The fully equipped kitchen includes a laundry area. Step outside to find a magnificent 60 m²… See full property details

Villa

Altea, Alicante

4 beds 3 baths

€ 800,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.