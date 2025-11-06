6 Nov, 2025
6 Nov, 2025 @ 12:24
Travel chaos in Spain’s Barcelona: Dozens of flights cancelled and train services cut as ex-Hurricane Melissa dumps torrential rain on Catalunya

EX-HURRICANE Melissa has brought major disruption to Barcelona’s public transport network this morning after an orange weather warning was issued for torrential rain.

At least 54 flights have been cancelled at Barcelona’s El-Prat airport, with outbound flights experiencing an average delay of 68 minutes.

Meanwhile, arrivals are on average landing almost an hour later than scheduled, according to Flightradar24.

Airport operator AENA has urged passengers to check the status of their flights with airlines before travelling.

“The bad weather and strong storms affected operations and forced safety measures to be put in place at the airport,” ENAIRE, Spain’s air navigation manager said.

Elsewhere, the poor weather has also brought significant disruption to Barcelona’s Rodalies rail network.

The R4 line has been suspended between Sabadell Sud and Terrassa Est, with a replacement bus service in operation.

The R15 line has been cut between Asco and Mora la Nova after heavy rain caused a wall to collapse onto the tracks.

The R13 and R14 lines have also been suspended between Lleida and Riu Milans due to a loss of power.

There are also significant delays on other lines, including R2, R16 and R17.

Ben Pawlowski

Ben Pawlowski

Previous Story

Valencian president Carlos Mazon quits after blonde lunch scandal erupted over floods which killed 229

