In the third edition of his exclusive new Olive Press health column, Spain’s national football team head doctor Dr Claudio Vazquez explains how to avoid sports injuries

IF there’s one thing that defines southern Spain, it’s the great food, the endless kilometres of coastline, the warm and open character of its people, and above all, the climate.

We live in a weather paradise where sunny days invite us to go outside and enjoy outdoor activities.

As a sports-loving physician, I’m often out practicing different activities, and I’ve noticed that sports like tennis still have incredibly loyal followers, as does golf, even with the rise of new sports such as padel and pickleball, which are starting to challenge the more traditional ones (I still consider myself firmly attached to those classic sports)

The truth is that the mix of excellent weather, the desire to stay fit, and the strong social component of these activities means we see more and more people every day who are truly passionate about them. But practicing these sports isn’t without a price, they often come with joint pain that limits our daily activities.

Even so, most of us are reluctant to give them up because of the pleasure, enjoyment, and endorphin release they provide.

The risks of swing

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, up to half of all tennis injuries affect the elbow and shoulder.

Most are the result of poor technique, which creates biomechanical stress on the joints and leads to the dreaded tennis elbow or rotator cuff injuries.

If there’s one phrase that defines amateur golfers, it’s: “I never imagined my back could hurt this much.”

The swing, although it usually looks smooth, generates a huge amount of lumbar rotation. Studies show the forces placed on the spine during the swing can even exceed those seen in some impact sports.

While lower back pain is the most common complaint, rotator cuff injuries, wrist tendinopathies, and hip issues due to repeated rotation are also frequent.

In the U.S., a recent study (Hess et al., 2023) found that pickleball-related injuries have increased by 90% since 2018, especially among people over 55.

Quick accelerations and sudden stops often in individuals who haven’t trained consistently in years lead to common injuries such as soleus tears (‘tennis leg’), Achilles tendinopathies, and ankle sprains.

On top of all this, the biggest risk factor is the continuous and repetitive nature of these sports, which leads to what we call overuse injuries.

At the start of physical activity, once the body warms up, tendinopathies tend to improve, allowing us to play relatively normally.

The real problem arises after finishing, when we cool down and the pain becomes constant, making everyday tasks difficult.

The key to enjoying these sports more safely is combining them with strengthening and conditioning work.

A meta-analysis published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine (Lauersen et al., 2018) shows that strength training can reduce injury risk by up to 50%. Just two weekly sessions of 20 to 25 minutes focusing on the gluteus medius for hip and knee stability, core training (essential for both golf and tennis), and exercises for shoulder and wrist rotators significantly lowers the risk.

And don’t forget technique

Even a single session with a tennis or golf instructor can reduce shoulder and lower back injuries by up to 50% (Elliott, J Sci Med Sport, 2006).

All these recommendations help, but the most decisive factor in preventing injuries is proper management of physical activity.

Sometimes the solution is something as simple as reducing the number of weekly sessions and combining your favorite sport with other activities.

In my consultations, I always say the same thing: it’s not about giving up what you love, it’s about balancing it with other sports or exercises that also bring you physical and mental well-being.

Finding that balance isn’t always easy, but it’s often the key to enjoying your sport without pain.

Click here to read more Health News from The Olive Press.