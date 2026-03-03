3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Felanitx with garage – € 480,000

This stylish corner house in a central location in Felanitx combines Mediterranean authenticity with French elegance and was completely renovated in 2022 with great dedication and architectural sensitivity. On a plot of 75 m², a living space of around 150 m² unfolds, harmoniously combining spaciousness, comfort and aesthetic appeal. As soon as you enter, a tastefully designed entrance area with sofa and side table welcomes residents and guests. To the left is a flexible room that is currently furnished as a stylish office and can also be used as a bedroom. The hallway continues into the… See full property details

Townhouse

Felanitx, Majorca

3 beds 2 baths

€ 480,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.