3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Felanitx with garage – € 480,000

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Felanitx with garage - € 480

This stylish corner house in a central location in Felanitx combines Mediterranean authenticity with French elegance and was completely renovated in 2022 with great dedication and architectural sensitivity. On a plot of 75 m², a living space of around 150 m² unfolds, harmoniously combining spaciousness, comfort and aesthetic appeal. As soon as you enter, a tastefully designed entrance area with sofa and side table welcomes residents and guests. To the left is a flexible room that is currently furnished as a stylish office and can also be used as a bedroom. The hallway continues into the… See full property details

Townhouse

Felanitx, Majorca

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 480,000

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Felanitx with garage - € 480,000

