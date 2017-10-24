WATCH: Hilarious Brexit breakfast skit set in Birmingham cafe

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 24 Oct, 2017 @ 20:10
0
SHARE

THE FULL ENGLISH

Ready to take orders?

Geplaatst door Doreen Tipton op dinsdag 26 september 2017

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...