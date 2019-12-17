In this age and day, it’s apparent that writing, which is one of the oldest forms of human communication, will never go out of style. Of course, most of it is happening online, on social media, via email, and through telecommunication channels these days, but nothing beats the effect of opening an envelope reading a letter and keeping it for future reference. But as opposed to standard mail, franked mail has proven more beneficial over the years, especially with regards to costs, security, convenience, time-saving, and delivery speed, among other things.

Franked mail is made using a postage meter, commonly referred to as the franking machine, whose invention can be traced back to 1884 by one Engle Frankmussler. Well, you can relate to where the name originated from! With a franking machine, businesses and entrepreneurs get to prepay their mail costs, insert a date, and affix a customized business impression before dropping the mail into post boxes. However, there are many different types of postage meters that you can choose from, based on your business needs as well as your mail volume. This means that, to get the best postage meter for your business, it pays to learn more about franking machines, including how to use them, their features, pricing, and what various types can do. With this knowledge, you stand to gain the maximum benefits provided by these essential business pieces of equipment.

To get you started, here are some important features of a franking machine and why it can be highly beneficial to a business.

The Features

Automatic Envelope Feeder

Most modern-day franking machines feature what is known as “automatic envelope feeding”. Unlike in earlier machines that required you to manually feed envelope for processing, today’s versions allow you to place a stack of envelopes at the feeder tray and they get processed as you go about your other businesses. Most versions also come with settings for manual or semi-automatic mode.

Envelop Auto-Seal

Thanks to the metering machine, you no longer have to get a panic attack whenever you have a stack of envelopes to seal or open flaps for. Aside from the franking process, most of these machines come equipped with a feature that allows the automatic sealing of envelopes after franking and flap-opening before the process. This way, it helps save a huge chunk of time, thus maximizing efficiency and productivity in your workplace.

Automatic Envelope Stacking

As already hinted out, there’s also an envelope-stacking feature to complement automatic feeding and stacking of envelopes.

Automatic Postage Rate Meter

This is perhaps the most important feature in frank machines. Modern machines are designed to automatically download, store, and update the latest postage rate data from franking supplies they’re linked to. This allows the machine to accurately calculate your postage costs based on the weight, size, and thickness of your mail. This feature minimizes if not eliminate the chances of overpaying or underpaying for postage costs.

In-Built Cost Accounting Feature

Every transaction you do on your franking machine can always be tracked and traced. This is a mega feature as it provides you with the convenience of monitoring and managing your postage expenditure without much of a hassle. It enables businesses to stay within their postage budgets or make adjustments where necessary. The feature also makes it easier for businesses to complete their tax obligations.

Secret Code Protection

Accountability is key to the growth and sustainability of any business. The other amazing feature of a franking machine is pin protection, which lets you control who has access to the machine and what they do with it. Processing outgoing mail becomes more streamlined while ensuring security.

The Major Benefits

Business Image and Advertising

A franking machine also provides you with the opportunity to promote your brand’s image and exposure. By simply including your company’s slogan or logo on your outgoing letters and parcels, franked mail becomes an amazing promotional tool. It creates a statement and gets it out there for the world to see and hear about.

Improved Convenience

Wither metering machine, you can forget about queuing to purchase postage stamps and weigh your mail at the post office. It saves you a huge chunk of time and stress. Also, metering services are always functional around the clock, meaning that your most urgent of mail can be processed without much stress regardless of the time of the day, night, weekends or holidays.

Better Mail Delivery Speeds

Metered mail is also given more priority compared to standard mail. This is because much of the processing has already been handled by the time it gets to the post office. For your business, this only means faster delivery and quicker correspondence.

Cost Saving

As earlier mentioned, franked mail is cheaper than standard mail. Metered mail is often discounted since the costs involved in the processing are lower. Frequent users of franking services get higher discounts, especially when they send their mail in bulk. This is as far as postage costs are concerned, as well as other costs associated with time, gas spent on trips to the post office, and so forth.

A metered machine can have a myriad of benefits to business owners. Particularly if you deal with a significant mail volume on a regular basis, you have a thousand and one reasons to create a mailroom in your office and owning a franking machine is the best way to go!