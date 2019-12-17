AN American-Georgian man has been dramatically arrested at gunpoint while driving through Marbella’s Puerto Banus.

The 33-year-old, who has dual nationality, was making laps of the luxury port in his Jaguar convertible when several officers surrounded the vehicle with guns drawn on Friday night.

It came after his Spanish girlfriend had sent an email to her father saying he was holding her against her will at his home.

He had allegedly taken away her purse and phone before beating her and threatening her with a gun.

Luckily she still had a computer and was able to sound the alarm to her father, who informed Policia Nacional.

The suspect allegedly held his partner against her will after she told him she wanted to break up.

A search of the property revealed a loaded gun.

He will now face justice at the Court of Gender Violence in Marbella.

He is charged with illegal detention, maltreatment of a family member and illegal possession of a firearm.