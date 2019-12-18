SPAIN’S weather agency AEMET has issued an orange-level warning for rainfall in Malaga as storm Elsa continues to batter the country.

The second-most severe warning is in place for Ronda and the Axarquia this Friday.

Experts predict that from midnight until 12pm, some 80 litres of rainfall per square metre could fall in both areas.

There is also an orange warning for wind in Ronda.

In Malaga there is a yellow warning that Friday for Antequera, Axarquía, Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce for gusts of up to 80 km/hr until 6 pm.

Meanwhile the whole of Malaga’s coastline is on orange alert for dangerous coastal conditions with waves of between three and five metres predicted for the whole of Friday.

