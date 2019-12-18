A PAIR of Spanish policemen are among 26 accused of bringing over two tonnes of drugs onto the Costa Blanca.
All are up before Murcia’s Provincial Court this week, with the two Guardia officers allegedly having been bribed into revealing sensitive operational data.
The Customs Surveillance Service recovered a mountain of 79 bales of the drug worth more than €3m, as it landed on a La Manga beach back in 2007.
Arrests followed in Cartagena and Cadiz soon after.
The cops face four years in jail, a fine of €30,000 and a ban from any public office for nine years.
