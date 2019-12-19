EUROPOL and Policia Nacional have arrested 11 people involved in a huge fake money scam operating across Europe.

MULTI-NATIONAL CO-OPERATION: Europol worked closely with many agencies

Five of the arrests were in Spain, with some in Alicante, where agents seized thousands of forged 50 and 20 euro notes.

Printing presses were first discovered in Portugal while fake 50 euro notes were found for sale on the internet.

Agents tracked down the buyers in a simultaneous operation throughout Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, Ireland, Greece, Luxembourg and Spain.

Europol said ‘Operation Deep Money’ has dismantled the secret printing press and the entire criminal organisation behind it.

Investigators claim it was one of the biggest operating counterfeiting groups in Europe.

