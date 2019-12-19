GUARDAMAR authorities have started the second phase of the dredging of the Segura.
The project is designed to extract sediments from the river at certain points and create an access channel for continued works.
Councilor for Works, Jose Maria Hernandez, explained that the dredging is essential as the river’s shallow waters are preventing navigation.
The project is expected to remove about 20,000m2 of sediment left following the gota fria floods in September.
The €302,000 project is planned to complete by the end of January, according to Guardamar’s mayor, Jose Maria Hernandez.
