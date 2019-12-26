THEE three Britons who died in a pool accident on the Costa del Sol on Christmas Eve have today been named.

The father has been named as Gabriel Diya, 52, and his children Praise Emmanuel, 16, and Comfort, nine.

The three family members were found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Club La Costa World, in Fuengirola on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Mr Diya’s Facebook account describes him as a manager of Open Heavens London, a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, based in Charlton.

His is listed in his introduction as a ‘Pioneer, Life coach, Entrepreneur, Student, Property Manager, Businessman & PAL Leader’.

The church was not contactable on Boxing Day.

It is understood that the father and daughter are both British, while the son is American.



