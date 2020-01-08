SPANISH soldiers have been withdrawn from Iraq amid mounting tensions between the US and Iran.

Ten Spanish troops that were part of a NATO operation in Baghdad have now been moved to Kuwait.

The Spanish Ministry of Defence said that ‘there are only three of the 13 Spanish soldiers left’ in the Iraqi capital.

Spain has an additional 550 troops stationed at the Besmayah base, southeast of Baghdad.

This has been as a direct result of the US-Iran wargames which have reached new heights following the US assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

US President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike on Soleimani at Baghdad Airport, prompting Iranian retaliatory missile strikes onto two Iraqi air bases where US troops are deployed.

Carmen Calvo, Spanish Vice President, was interviewed on TVE’s Breakfast and said: “There are only three Spanish soldiers left in Baghdad.”

When talking about the Besmayah base where the remainder of the Spanish troops are deployed, Calvo said that the situation was one ‘of total normality’ and there wouldn’t be ‘any change.’

NATO reported that it will ‘temporarily reposition’ part of its personnel in Iraq to different locations, but stressed that it still ‘maintains a presence’ in the country and is ‘prepared’ to restart previously suspended activities ‘when the situation allows.’

