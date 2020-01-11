A FASCINATING exhibition on the world’s most famous sunken ship has opened in Murcia.

REPLICA: A huge model of the RMS Titanic on show

On display will be items of memorabilia from the fabled ship, that started its maiden voyage on April 10, 1912, and met it’s fate only three days later in the North Atlantic.

The Titanic: The Restoration exhibition allows visitors to enter a raffle to win a replica of a wash basin that was fitted in second-class cabins on the ‘unsinkable’ vessel.

The handmade piece made by Spanish company Bathco, is considered identical to the original style, and verified so by the Titanic Foundation itself.

A similar one was sent to the former president of the USA, Barack Obama, for a new home.

RAFFLE PRIZE: A replica of a second-class cabin sink off the liner.

Visitors can be equipped with a headset, immersing them in a number of scenarios spanning from the idea of building the vessel (and its two sister ships), to the disastrous end.

Many details are revealed – ranging from steel quality to moral attitudes, misjudgement and poor management.

One online review from when the exhibition showed at Alicante, reads, “The exhibition paints a captivating picture of the Titanic’s hubris and nemesis.”

Titanic: The Restoration is being held at the Thader Commercial Center throughout January