How Spain killed off its coal industry

Coal-powered electricity in Spain has fallen to just 5% of the national energy mix. Figures for 2019 show production has dropped dramatically from powering 90.6% of Spanish electricity in 2002. Swift government measures brought the end of the coal industry in late 2018, but one of Pedro Sanchez's major policies after sweeping to power intended to 'leave no one behind'. So how did they do it?