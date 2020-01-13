A YOUNG pizza delivery man has died after crashing his motorbike into a bench on the Costa del Sol.

Emergency teams received a call at around 10pm last night about the accident involving the 18-year-old in Estepona.

It is unclear exactly how the teen died, but the accident took place on Avenida de España, the town’s coastal road.

It comes after 109 people in total died while working in Andalucia in 2019, 16 more than the previous year.

SCENE: The spot on Estepona’s Avenida de España near to where the driver was killed

That is according to the (UGT) General Workers Union, which has linked this tragedy to ‘temporary and precarious work’.

“On most occasions, workers with temporary contracts have had little time to properly train to perform their job,” said Juan Carlos Hidalgo of the union.

He added: “Job insecurity means working too long hours, a lack of rest time, shift overlaps, etc.”

Malaga province was the third worst in Andalucia for workplace deaths last year, with 16, while Granada and Sevilla both had 17.

Andalucia is the worst of Spain’s 17 regions for workplace accidents, having recorded 102,186 last year.