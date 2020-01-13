A BRITISH pensioner has perished in a house fire on the Costa del Sol.

The unnamed man, 79, died from smoke inhalation after his apartment in Torremolinos caught fire on Saturday morning.

Several neighbours first raised the alarm at around 9.45am, telling the 112 emergency service that smoke was bellowing from an apartment in a 10-storey block on Avenida de Benalmadena.

Policia Nacional, Policia Local, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene where they found the Brit’s lifeless body on the floor of the property.

He is believed to have died from asphyxiation as a result of smoke inhalation.

It is not yet known how the fire was started.

Policia Nacional have taken over the investigation.

