THE municipality of Moraira has once again been named as the jewel in the crown of the Costa Blanca property market.

At the close of 2019, the sun-baked town registered the highest property prices for second-hand homes.

According to an annual report from pisos.com, land in Moraira costs an average of €2,824 per m2.

The figures placed it well above the Valencian Community average of €1,429 per m2, and outcompeting regional capitals of Valencia, Alicante and Castellon.

So what makes Moraira so attractive?

HASTA LA VISTA: The beaches and hills of Moraira offer stunning views of the Costa Blanca’s coastline

VIEWS

The views from the limestone cliffs of Moraira are some of the best on the Costa Blanca.

From the El Portet beach and the hills surrounding the Cap d’Or, villas can see the iconic Penyal d’Ifach rock in Calpe.

No surprise this exact coastline was broadcast around the world during the second leg of last year’s Vuelta a España, and why Moraira was chosen as the site of the competition’s presentation.

POLE POSITION: The Castillo de Moraira was chosen as the setting for the presentation ceremony of the 2019 Vuelta a España

BEACHES

Moraira’s 8km of coves and beaches are packed during the summer months.

The central Les Plagetes beach always pulls a crowd, and the more secluded El Portet beach is a small slice of Mediterannean paradise.

The coastline is littered with unspoilt shingle beaches and the small town – population 10,000 – lacks the high-rise, package tourism feel of nearby Benidorm.

The ability to enjoy the crystal-clear waters without wading through a hundred other holidaymakers is sure to have made Moraira a hit.

BEACH LIFE: Moraira’s Les Plagetes is a crowd-pleasure without being suffocating

MARINA

Though not home to the biggest yachts on the Costa Blanca, the town has its own private marina managed by Club Nautico Moraira.

The marina has 620 berths, catering to boats with maximum length of 30m, and maximum draught of 7m.

The municipality also installs ecological buoys in neighbouring bays to protect the posidonia seagrass that keeps its waters crystal clear.

SAFE HARBOUR: The Club Nautico de Moraira boasts 620 berths for yachts up to 30m in length

CULTURE

Moraira was once a small fishing village, and escaped rampant development during Spanish tourism booms following the 1960s.

Fishermen still depart from the town’s port, and restaurateurs can still be seen outbidding each other at the municipal market.

Strict planning regulations have prevented over development and high rise buildings, while protecting an abundance of pine trees.

On the valley sides, winemakers can still be seen tending to their vines, ensuring the quality of their sweet and round Muscatel grapes.

CELEBRITIES

All of the above have made Moraira an attractive destination for foreign buyers.

Among Moraira’s list of celebrity homeowners include former England manager Sam Allardyce, while ex-bond girl Honor Blackman has been known to own a house here in recent years.

An Olive Press source has also claimed Madonna owns a house near El Portet, though she has ‘never’ or ‘rarely’ used it.