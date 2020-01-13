A BRITISH paedophile was arrested last month after allegedly sharing sexual images of children while living among the expat community on the Costa del Sol.

The unnamed man, 77, is accused of sharing sexually explicit images and videos of minors on several social networks.

According to ABC news, he is also accused of corrupting minors.

The suspect was arrested on December 19 in Torre del Mar, in Velez-Malaga, one of the most popular retirement destinations for Brits in Spain.

Little did his neighbours know, that the pensioner next door was running several fake social media profiles and using them to upload child porn images and videos – many of which he reportedly took himself.

Police seized his mobile phone, an external memory drive and hard disk as evidence.

The investigation continues.

Do you know more about this story? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es