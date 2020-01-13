THREE men have been arrested in Marbella for allegedly stealing a trio of valuable chalices and some jamon.
The chalices, worth €1,500, were stolen from a Marbella church on January 8.
Four jamon legs had also been stolen from a pop-up charity store attached to the church.
Policia Nacional took over the investigation when a priest noticed the holy drinking vessels were missing and reported the theft on January 10.
Officers quickly found the chalices in a second-hand shop, where the thieves hoped to sell them on for a profit.
The jamon was found in one of the suspect’s cars.
The accused are a 35-year-old Spanish man and two other men, of Spanish and Colombian origin.
