GUARDIA Civil have issued a warning over a scam involving ‘false keyboards’ at Spanish cashpoints.

Thieves are reportedly sticking the fakes over existing keypads in efforts to either confuse cashpoint users or detect pincodes.

“If your details have been entered correctly, but the cashpoint does not give you the money, do not leave,” a Guardia Civil statement said.

In the event this happens, the statement said to check whether the keypad is false and to watch out for ‘helpers’ coming over to offer a hand.

Many times a seeming Good Samaritan is part of the scam.

“Call your bank or you card issuer,” to check no unauthorised payments have been made, the statement added.