A 40-year-old expat has been arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly pushing his stepfather through a French window on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

The man, of Icelandic nationality, reportedly jumped over a wall into his mother’s house in Torrevieja at 3am last Sunday morning.

He pushed his 66-year-old stepfather through a French window at the property in the Balcones de Torrevieja urbanisation.

Guardia Civil arrived at the scene and found the stepfather bleeding heavily, and were unable to revive him.

The accused’s mother initially told police the death was accidental.

However further investigation revealed the deceased suffered wounds from an unspecific weapon. The state of the broken window also indicated an intentional shove.

The case has been passed to the Court of Instruction no. 4 in Torrevieja.