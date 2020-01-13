PEDRO Almodovar and Antonio Banderas have both been nominated for an Oscar for the iconic director’s film Dolor y Gloria.

The film is nominated in the Best International Film category while Banderas is up for Best Leading Actor.

The film recounts ‘a series of meetings, some physical, others remembered decades later, of a film director now in his twilight years.’

Banderas will have to fight off some tough competition to claim the Academy Award.

Joaquin Phoenix is also up for Best Actor for his role in the smash hit Joker, as is Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.

Almodovar, Spain’s most famous director, has been nominated four times for the Hollywood award and has one twice.

He won Best Original Screenplay in 2003 for Talk to Her and Best Foreign Language Film in the year 2000 for All About My Mother.

This is the first Academy Award nomination for Malaga’s Antonio Banderas.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.