THE roof at Alicante Airport caught fire today causing all passengers in the main terminal to evacuate while incoming flights have been diverted.

The fire started just before 3pm today before a team of 15 firefighters arrived to tackle the blaze. The fire is now under control, according to Spain’s airport operator AENA.

No one has been reported injured.

At least four incoming flights have been diverted – three to the Aeropuerto Internacional Región de Murcia and one to the Aeropuerto de Valencia.

In a social media post at 3.30pm, AENA said that flights were still being allowed to depart.

However an eyewitness has told the Olive Press passengers were still ‘locked out’ at 5pm.

“We’ve been told we will be here until 10pm, without any water or toilets,” Peter Mcparlin told the Olive Press.

He said police were on hand outside the terminal where thousands are still stranded and waiting for flights.

More to follow…

LOCKED OUT: Thousands of passengers outside Alicante Airport following a fire this afternoon © the Olive Press