THE body of a missing doctor from Manilva has been found this afternoon following a day’s long search.

Reported only as J.P.S, the 54-year-old’s corpse was discovered in the basement of an abandoned building in the Dona Pilar urbanisation.

A routine autopsy is set to be carried out however police said there were no signs of violence, supporting the theory that he disappeared ‘voluntarily’.

The official search began yesterday after the doctor vanished early Monday morning.

Guardia Civil, Policia Local and firefighters were all involved in the search, which had also focused on the Manilva river.

The town hall had published a photo of the doctor on its website and asked anyone who knew him to provide any information which could help the search.

It was quickly filled with dozens of messages from his patients and residents of Manilva and Estepona.