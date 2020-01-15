THE Los Alamos Hotel in Torremolinos may finally have a future thanks to a real estate giant which has shown interest in the eyesore.

ASG, the real estate arm of ActivumSG, has already held meetings on purchasing the hotel, situated on the side of the N-340 at the entrance of the seaside town.

The building sits on land auctioned off by the government last year for €14 million.

It was bought by a selection of companies and covers a total area of 78,000sqm, with the hotel being the crown jewel, despite its deteriorating state.

ASG, a €500 million investment fund, hopes to keep the Los Alamos as a hotel.

Its previous 30 projects in Spain include the Hard Rock International hotel in Barcelona.

While the Los Alamos is in a dire condition, it is located in one of the best areas of Torremolinos, a huge holiday destination.

It is metres from the beach and very close to Malaga airport.

It began to fall into disrepair in 2014 when the then-owner filed for bankruptcy.

It soon became a hotbed for vandalism, squatting and small fires, leading to local protests for action to be taken.

Firefighters were called to the site dozens of times, with locals blasting it as a waste of resources.

Things got so bad the local government had to hire a private security firm to watch over the site.

Police sealed the property on numerous occasions, but they were largely ignored and reopened by homeless people or squatters.