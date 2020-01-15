SEAT sales grow by 10.9% to 574,100 vehicles in 2019.

This new figure is the highest in the history of the company, surpassing the previous record which was set just a year earlier in 2018 with 517,600 vehicles.

This was the third consecutive year that the company registered a double-digit growth.

The Leon is SEAT’s best-selling car, with 151,900 being sold worldwide.

Vice-president for Sales and Marketing Wayne Griffiths said: “We have obtained our best ever result in five of SEAT’s ten main markets, we have consolidated our leadership in Spain.”

SUCCESS: Another record breaking year for SEAT

SEAT has achieved its highest sales volume ever in Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Israel, Sweden and Denmark, among others.

In Spain, SEAT expanded its market leadership – 108,000 vehicles sold which represents a 0.2% increase to the previous year – and has once again positioned the Leon as the best-selling vehicle.

On January 28, SEAT will unveil the fourth generation of the SEAT Leon.

The new Leon will reach the market for the first time with a plug-in hybrid electric version.

