ALICANTE airport has been evacuated this afternoon after a fire reportedly stopped flights.
No one has been reported injured while a team of 15 firefighters are containing the blaze, which sent thick smoke through the terminal.
Spain’s airport operator AENA said air traffic has now resumed after two flights were diverted to Valencia and Murcia.
Some 125 planes are scheduled for today.
“We have been evacuated and there are thousands of passengers outside,” eyewitness Peter Mcparlin told the Olive Press.
“I have a flight later to Leeds but no one has told us anything yet.”
More to follow…
