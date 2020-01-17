The LEGENDARY midfielder who spent 17 years with the Blaugrana said the opportunity came ‘too early’ in his coaching career.

The Catalan however made it clear that his dream is to one day coach the team he made more than 750 appearances for.

The 39-year-old retired from football in May and the only team he has coached since, is Qatari side Al Sadd, with whom he spent the last four years of his playing career.

The Spaniard said that Barca chief executive Oscar Grau and sporting director Eric Abidal offered him the role before sacking Ernesto Valverde on Monday.

Barcelona instead appointed former Real Betis boss Quique Setien, who Xavi is a big fan of.

“I love the way he works and I expect him to succeed with the team.”

The midfielder finished his career as the second most decorated Spanish player in history, having won 31 trophies with Barcelona, including eight La Liga titles and four Champions League titles.

In addition, he won one World Cup and two European Championships as part of the Spanish national team.