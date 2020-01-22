THE yellow alert for rain remains in place for Malaga province for the next two days.

The heavy downpours seen today are set to continue over the next few days according to AEMET, Spain’s weather agency.

An expected 20mm of rain is expected to fall during a one-hour period on Thursday.

Winds of up to 30 kmph are also predicted on Thursday, increasing to 35kmph on Friday morning.

As the poor weather continues, temperatures will remain around 15°C.

