MALAGA aiport has not closed despite the adverse weather conditions wreaking havoc across the province.

It comes after an English-speaking news wesbite claimed all flights were being diverted.

While some flights were diverted to Granada and Sevilla earlier today, as reported by the Olive Press, the airport has not closed, with flights still landing at the Costa del Sol runway.

However airport management company AENA has advised all travellers to check the status of their flights with their operators.

? Meteorología adversa en el Aeropuerto de #Málaga-Costa del Sol. ? Consulta con tu compañía aérea el estado de tu vuelo. — Aena (@aena) January 23, 2020

It comes as the province is on orange alert for Thursday for heavy rainfall and stormy conditions.

Inland areas have been hit by flooding, particularly in Campanillas.

Meanwhile, freak hailstorms left the capital covered in white sheets of hail.