THIS is the moment a hail storm is reported to have hit Estepona this afternoon.
It comes as the Costa del Sol and Malaga remain on a yellow-level alert for rain and storms.
Granizada express ahora mismo en Estepona. pic.twitter.com/vfSRURmOiC
— Jose Carlos (@JCCLope) January 24, 2020
Other videos shared on social media show heavily overcast skies and a downpour of rain.
It comes after Storm Gloria left a trail of destruction across much of Spain this past week.
@Storm_Malaga granizada con tormenta y mucha mucha agua en zona de #Estepona, #AtalayaPark pic.twitter.com/nzTuQ6OKig
— Enrique Manuel Garci (@Enmagaver) January 23, 2020
Some 13 people have been killed while several are still missing.
