Granizada

Estepona gran granizada acaba de empezar.

Geplaatst door La Voz De Marbella op Vrijdag 24 januari 2020

THIS is the moment a hail storm is reported to have hit Estepona this afternoon. 

It comes as the Costa del Sol and Malaga remain on a yellow-level alert for rain and storms. 

Other videos shared on social media show heavily overcast skies and a downpour of rain. 

It comes after Storm Gloria left a trail of destruction across much of Spain this past week.

Some 13 people have been killed while several are still missing. 

Got a weather video? Send to newsdesk@theolivepress.es

 

Olive Press TV

