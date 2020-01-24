Granizada Estepona gran granizada acaba de empezar. Geplaatst door La Voz De Marbella op Vrijdag 24 januari 2020

THIS is the moment a hail storm is reported to have hit Estepona this afternoon.

It comes as the Costa del Sol and Malaga remain on a yellow-level alert for rain and storms.

Granizada express ahora mismo en Estepona. pic.twitter.com/vfSRURmOiC — Jose Carlos (@JCCLope) January 24, 2020

Other videos shared on social media show heavily overcast skies and a downpour of rain.

It comes after Storm Gloria left a trail of destruction across much of Spain this past week.

Some 13 people have been killed while several are still missing.

Got a weather video? Send to newsdesk@theolivepress.es