A NEW slide has been unveiled just six months after its predecessor was ripped out for being ‘too dangerous’.

It comes after Spain’s longest urban slide was permanently removed in August after riders were left severely burned and bruised.

That 38-metre chute, built in Estepona, left the town’s Mayor Jose Maria Garcia red-faced ahead of May’s municipal elections.

But now the conservative PP politician has given the green light to a brand new Estepona slide, which has been installed next to some steps.

The steel attraction has been built in a new passageway, which connects Calle Portada and Calle Nuestra Señora de los Remedios.

A derelict house was razed to create the new 84 square metre space, which also features a water fountain, two benches and several trees.

However, the spokesperson for left wing party Mas Pais, Rosario Luque, was quick to brand the new slide the ‘Killing in Estepona: The Slide Part II.’

She said: “These types of solutions are impossible for people with reduced mobility or for families with babies.”

The new passageway is part of the ‘Estepona, Garden of the Costa del Sol’ initiative that has frequently been promoted by Urbano.

Estepona Town Hall has been approached for comment.