LEADING car hire company Helle Hollis has presented its annual donation of €1,000 to the CUDECA Cancer Care Hospice.

This is the 10th consecutive year in which Helle Hollis has chosen the Cudeca Cancer Care Hospice to do its charity community work.

The cheque was handed over on February 4 by Marketing Manager Christine Fleischer to the Communication and Fundraising Manager Angel Krebbers at the charities palliative centre.

These funds have been raised by donating 10% of the discounted car hire cost to the Cudeca charity.

Since 2009, when Helle Hollis started a collaboration with CUDECA, it has donated almost €10,000.

CHEQUE: Angel Krebbers, Manager of the Communication and Fundraising department with Christine Fleischer, Marketing Manager of Helle Hollis

For anyone wanting to help to increase this amount given to the Cudeca charity, they can do so by entering the charity number C0001 into the charity number box when booking a hire car on the Helle Hollis website.

Cudeca Hospice has expressed its sincere gratitude to Helle Hollis Car Rental for its continued support.

With donations like these, Cudeca Hospice is able to continue with its vital work within the community by ‘adding days to life’ for those who need it most.

Helle Hollis was founded in 1982 and has more than 38 years of experience on the Costa del Sol.

It has become one of the leading local car hire companies with a multilingual, service-minded staff and a fleet ranging from 700 – 1500 vehicles depending on the season.

The fleet is constantly renewed and offers small to medium-sized models, as well as SUVs, automatics, hybrids, cabriolets and seven/nine-seaters.

